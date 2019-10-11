Follow story
Marilyn Kennedy
October 11, 2019
Marilyn (Meyer) Kennedy
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Marilyn Kennedy of Caledonia died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, her 88th birthday.
The daughter of William P. and Rose (Ernster) Meyer, she was born in 1931, in Caledonia and lived almost her entire life in a home on Pine Street.
Birthdays were so significant to Marilyn that it came as no surprise to her family that she lived to see the dawn of her 89th year. She marked her own birthdays and those of others with gusto.
She graduated from Loretto High School in 1949. In August 1955, she married Harold Kennedy at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Caledonia.
She was a long-time employee at Caledonia Elementary School and later worked at Kraus' Country Store. Over the years, she also worked at Standard Lumber, Schroeder Jewelry and Caledonia State Bank. An active volunteer, she donated her time and talents to St. Mary's Church, the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.
Survivors include four children and their spouses, Kathryn Kennedy (Gary Kicinski) of Alexandria, Va., Elizabeth (Greg) Myhre of Caledonia, Michael Kennedy Sr. (Laurie Lonsdorf) of Carver, Minn., and Bridget (Brian) Ideker of Eyota, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Andrew Kicinski, Ann and Chris Myhre, Michael and Jacob Kennedy and William, Megan and Julia Ideker; two great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Harold Hassing of Hayward, Wis., and Tom Gallagher of Bloomington, Minn.; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; sister, Cleo Brown; brother, Leon J. Meyer; brother-in-law, Charles Brown; sisters-in-law, Mary Hassing, Arlus Gallagher and Helen Meyer; and niece, Ann Hassing.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Mary's Church, Caledonia, with the Rev. Tom Jennings officiating. A rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, followed by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Those wishing to make remembrance donations in Marilyn's name are encouraged to consider the American Red Cross, the Alzheimer's Association and St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Marilyn's family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Ticku and the team at Mayo Cancer Center for their care and support, as well as the staff at Spring Grove Assisted Living and Gundersen Tweeten Care Center.
Published on October 12, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.