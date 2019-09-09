Marilyn L. Gelder
Marilyn L. Gelder

September 09, 2019

GALESVILLE -- Marilyn L. Gelder, 73, daughter of Henry and Margaret (Broholden) Knutson, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence in Galesville.
Survivors are her husband, Bob; two sons, Jason (Melinda), Anthony (Stacy Kaszolka); six grandchildren, Nathan, Samuel, Delaney, Griffin, Ella, Will; and a sister, Helen Porter.
A memorial gathering will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in Ettrick Public Cemetery, Ettrick, with the Rev. Kary Jonas officiating.
Memorials directed to Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick.
Published on September 11, 2019
