August 12, 2019

WEST SALEM -- Marilynn "Lynn" S. Boehm, 78, of West Salem passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A full obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 14, 2019
