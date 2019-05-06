Follow story
Marietta Vander Kelen
May 06, 2019
Marietta (Fogarty) Vander Kelen
Marietta (Fogarty) Vander Kelen, Mrs. V.K., passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
During her career she worked as a recreational therapist at Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital and Lakeview Health Center, West Salem. She also worked at LaCrossroads High School in La Crosse.
Her grandchildren filled her world with love and laughter, Eibhlin, Lochlan and Daegan Vander Kelen, Leo and Layla Kellan.
She leaves behind her beloved children, Michael, Patrick (Kelsey) and Shannon (Nic). Marietta's husband of 40 years, Tom, preceded her in death.
In keeping with the wishes of Marietta, there will be no funeral services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published on May 7, 2019
