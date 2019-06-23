Marie K. Tweed

Marie K. Tweed, 82, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

She was born in Ferryville, Aug. 12, 1936, to John and Gertrude (Ogne) Tweed.

Marie had worked as a daycare teachers assistant for many years, as well as an office assistant at Gateway Foods. It was however, her deep faith and commitment to the church that was central to her life. Marie was an active lifetime member at English Lutheran Church, where she served as an usher, office volunteer, Bible study participant and faithful member of the prayer chain.

She is survived by two sisters, Nancy (Harold) Dale and Jane Johnson; her nieces, Janette Dawson, Marsha Staves, Paula (Jim) Steadman, Kathy (Jose) Tweed, Carmen Tweed, Mary Lemmens; nephews, Rich (Lorie) Dale, Jim Morrison, John Morrison, David (Kathy) Lindevig, Steve Johnson; and many other great and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; three sisters; and two nephews.

Her life and legacy will be one of an outpouring of love that she shared with her family, friends, church, pets and numerous "adopted" children. Marie was always thinking of others before herself, even in her last breaths.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Bethany on Cass and Dr.'s Rayhan and Parsons, for the wonderful care they provided Marie over the years.

In keeping with her wishes, public graveside services will he held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Ferryville Cemetery, North Buck Creek Rd., Ferryville. Pastors Mark Solyst and Roger Grow will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse, Wis., 54601. Online guestbook may be signed at .