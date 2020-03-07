Marie A. Daley

Marie A. Daley, 92, of La Crosse died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Eagle Crest South, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in La Crosse, March 23, 1927, to John and Margaret (Bishof) Kleinsmith. She married Robert Daley May 14, 1949, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, in La Crosse.

Marie enjoyed gardening on the farm, crafting, quilting, reading, golfing, bowling, playing bridge, knitting, learning about history, crocheting, raising her seven children, and dancing with her husband, Bob. Marie often received calls in the middle of the night from the hospital to donate blood. She never said, "no" and donated gallons over the decades. The most important part of Marie's life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friendships were so important to Marie that she coordinated and often hosted New Year's Eve parties for the same "gang" (Kroners, Pavelas, Funks, Stubers and Shimshaks), for over 75 years. She was also a big sports fan of the Packers, Badgers, and any team her children and grandchildren were on, often traveling to see them play. Marie was involved in all family activities including being a Girl Scout leader and shuffling seven children to music, sporting and other events.

Marie was a member of a variety of church and school committees. She served on the La Crosse Deanery Pastoral Council, belonged to the Cathedral Women's Organization and served as president of the Catholic Women's League. She was a Lady of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, attaining the level of Grand Cross. Marie and Bob were recipients of the Bishop John Paul Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1995, given annually by Aquinas High School. She coordinated numerous reunions for the Aquinas High School, class of 1944. One of Bob's fondest memories is of Marie twirling her silver baton while leading the Aquinas High School Band during parades.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Daley; seven children, Margaret "Peg" Lee, Bob (Madonna) Daley, Maureen "Mo" (Bob) Beutler, Catherine Prindle, Terri (Paul) Daley-Mack, Beth (Bernie) Daley-Colasurdo and Pat (Jana) Daley; 13 grandchildren, Del Johnson, Cathy Johnson, Corrine Kindred, Brad Daley, Brendan Busey, Landi Seal, Joshua Mack, Lauren Mack, Eli Mack, Gabe Colasurdo, Mario Colasurdo, Keegan Daley, and Connor Daley; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kingston Johnson, Marley Johnson, Jada Johnson, Aniya Johnson, Preston Kindred, Scarlett Kindred, Karia Weber, Holly Seal, Kiante Mack, Kaira Mack and Averie Mack; and several nieces and nephews. Marie also took great pride and pleasure in sharing her birthday with Jimmy Whitehead.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Grace, Irene and Joan; Aunt Marie and Uncle John McGrath; and her special friend, Shirley Smith.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Eagle Crest South for the loving and compassionate care that Marie received.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in The Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman,?530 Main St., La?Crosse. The Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate with entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home,?1501 West Ave. S., La?Crosse, with a rosary starting at 4 p.m. Family and friends may also visit from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at church.

