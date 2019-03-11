Marie M. Brzowsky

Marie M. Brzowsky, 92, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Spring Brook Assisted Living Center. She was born Jan. 30, 1927, in La Crosse and adopted by Thomas and Sophie (Brevik) Giblin.

On Nov. 6, 1948, Marie was united in marriage to Thomas J. Brzowsky at St. James Church in La Crosse. Her prayers have finally been answered as she joins her husband who preceded her in death Nov. 23, 1989.

Marie was a graduate of the class of 1945 from Aquinas High School.

She was a loving, generous, thoughtful, and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Noelke, Patricia (Thomas) Mackey, Nancy (Jerry) Kjos, Thomas (Betsy) Brzowsky and Jean (Lee) Elliott; grandchildren, Lisa Anderegg (Peter Medinger), David (Laurie) Noelke, Kathryn (Khodor) Noelke-Baalbaki, Kelly Noelke-Dixon (Toby), Alec Brzowsky, Robert Brzowsky, Lisa (Ryan) Mackey-Taylor, Michael Mackey, Maria (Sam) Mackey-Kube, Brian Elliott and Luke Elliott. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Samuel, Lucas and Megan Anderegg, Nicholas, Madeline and Jack Noelke, Dorothy Rae Noelke-Dixon, Melanie and Hailey Taylor; a very special brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Rosia) Brzowsky; and lastly but just as important, she is survived by her faithful visitor, Putter Mackey-Kube, her lovable Golden Doodle.

Marie was blessed with many wonderful lifelong friends and new friends from Onalaska Terrace and Spring Brook. She looked forward to the many birthday luncheons and reunions with classmates from St. James and Aquinas. Her smile was contagious and her concern for others was genuine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St. Father James Altman will officiate and entombment will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Memorials in Marie's name may be sent to the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club, the Humane Society, St. James Parish or to the donor's choice.