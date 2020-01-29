Marie I. Betsinger

ROCKLAND -- Marie I. Betsinger, 88, of Rockland passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 18, 1931, in Riceford, Minn., to George and Beulah (Soiney) Larson. She married Harry "Dick" Betsinger May 1, 1952, in Spring Grove, Minn., in the church parsonage. To this union four wonderful children were born.

Marie was a family orientated woman who enjoyed caring for her family and thoroughly loved being a homemaker. She particularly enjoyed sewing, flower gardening with a specific passion for raising her African violets, and traveling throughout the country with her husband, Harry, visiting family. On Saturday nights, she could be found in front of the TV or radio, listening to old time country music, notably Ole' and the Plowboys. Among her other interests were reading and studying history novels and documentaries of her native Spring Grove and the Driftless Region.

Marie is survived by two sons, George of Hokah and David (Ann) of Sparta; one daughter, Roxanne (Larry) Hall of Tomah; 10 grandchildren, Ian, Lissette, Joanna, Amber, Stacy, Brian, Eric, Shelley, Heather and Matt; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leland (Marcella) Larson; and one sister, Norma Spitzmiller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry "Dick"; her parents; one daughter, Wendy Lynch; one infant grandson; three brothers; two sisters; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave. N., Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Private burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Bangor is assisting the family in their time of loss. To offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at . Marie's family would like to express their thanks to the Rev. Roy Hefti, Spring Grove Assisted Living, the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic Heath System, and the emergency medical team with Tri-State Ambulance and Midwest Emergency Medical Service, for all of their assistance.