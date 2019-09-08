Marie E. Beissel
Marie E. Beissel

September 08, 2019

Marie E. Beissel, 98, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in her home. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., where an Order of the Easter Star service will be held at 7:45 p.m. and again from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. For a complete obituary and online guestbook go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 18, 2019
Arrangements by

