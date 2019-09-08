Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Marie E. Beissel
September 08, 2019
Marie E. Beissel, 98, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in her home. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., where an Order of the Easter Star service will be held at 7:45 p.m. and again from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. For a complete obituary and online guestbook go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Marie E. Beissel, please visit Tribute Store.
in memory of Marie
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Friday September 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins
Visitation
Saturday September 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
612 Division Street, La Crosse, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins
Funeral Service
Saturday September 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
612 Division Street, La Crosse, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Funeral Service begins
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.