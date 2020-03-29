Follow story
Marianne O. Stellner
March 29, 2020
Marianne O. Stellner
STODDARD -- Marianne O. Stellner, 85, of rural Stoddard died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, with burial in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to the family may be sent to Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Coon Valley, WI 54623. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 30, 2020
Mar 30, 2020
sorry to hear of your loss