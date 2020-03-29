Marianne O. Stellner
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Marianne O. Stellner

March 29, 2020

Marianne O. Stellner Marianne O. Stellner
STODDARD -- Marianne O. Stellner, 85, of rural Stoddard died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, with burial in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to the family may be sent to Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Coon Valley, WI 54623. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 30, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Marianne O. Stellner, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Marianne
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 30, 2021.

1 posts

Peter Olson
Mar 30, 2020
sorry to hear of your loss