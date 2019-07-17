Marianne T. Pittman

A beautiful woman (physical and spiritual) was called home to Jesus, for everlasting life and peace forever eternally and to join her parents, brother, relatives and friends, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Marianne was 75 years old.

Marianne was born March 7, 1944, to Austin and Carol (Baumle) Keegan of Elkorn, Wis. She grew up in Delavan, Wis., attending St. Andrews Catholic Schools and Delavan/Darien High School, except for three years, when she spent the time in St. Joseph Orphanage in Milwaukee, due to the family circumstances. In high school, she was a varsity cheerleader for two years. Upon graduation from high school, Marianne attended and graduated from Mount Mary College, an all girl's college in Milwaukee, with a degree in dietetics. After graduation she took her dietetic internship at the Staten Island Hospital, through the Public Health Services and became a Registered Dietician. While in the Public Health Service, she earned the rank of Lieutenant.

Shortly before graduating from Mt. Mary College, Marianne met, on a blind date, a young law student, Galen Pittman (Lawyer in La Crosse for 51 years), and in June 1968, married Galen in Delavan. During the marriage they had six children (Brendon, Gavin, Ann, Steve, Wade and Greg).

During the years of marriage, and while raising six children, she worked as a dietician at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital (before children), and during the marriage at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Mulder Nursing Home, Onalaska Care Center, Bethany on Cass, and then 38 years at Bethany St. Joseph, as a clinical dietician.

Marianne was a very spiritual lady and was extremely involved in community activities as follows: president of Blessed Sacrament Women's Club, taught CCD at Blessed Sacrament, in charge of "Art Fair on the Green" Awards, Girl Scout Leader, taught dietetics at Viterbo, taught a Fashion for Women's Course for heavy women, lobbied/petition to keep EWTN on cable TV, protested the "Satanic Rock Group" from appearing in La Crosse Center, protested/marched against movie, started "40 Days for Life" Pro-life, started "services" at Blessed Sacrament "Be Not be afraid", headed Pro-Life at Blessed Sacrament, co-chaired Blessed Sacrament PTO, Blessed Sacrament Communion Minister, charter member of Birthright, president of Birthright (La Crosse), Member of La Crosse Dietetic Association, one of three women who organized Women's Blessed Sacrament Rosary Group.

Marianne faithfully attended so many youth sports games and high school varsity football, basketball, baseball and tennis games, bringing the children with her as the various children played the sports.

In addition, she was the principal mother/father, as her husband, Captain Galen Pittman attended weekend training once a month as a Navel Reservist/and 30 days at various training cites (War college, Pentagon, Norfolk, and Sea investigations) and traveled throughout U.S./Europe.

Marianne, although considered passive by certain people was a passionate/energetic force in the causes she believed in. She was a spiritual, devout Catholic, practicing her faith in a passionate way. When she could she was a daily Mass attendant.

Marianne died from stage four lung cancer (nonsmoker). Marianne left behind her most passionate/forever love, her husband, Galen Pittman, with a marriage of 51 years. The couple raised six children, corporate executive Brendon J. (Joan) Pittman, (children, Elena, Evan and Mason), Dr. Gavin P. (Sheila) Pittman, (children, Allie and Nick), Attorney Ann T. (Tom) Robinson (children, Sammy, Lucy, Aggie and Reggie), Master Brewer Steve (Jenaveve) Pittman, Attorney Wade (Breanne) (Bianca) Pittman, Attorney Greg (Amanda) Pittman (children, Cully and Max); a brother, Augie Keegan (Winona); sisters-in-law, Mary Wade, Carol Ohls, Marliss Beland, Arlene Jacobowski and Lynda Kuglish.

We wish to thank all the special Priests and people, including Mayo Clinic Hospice Group, and Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (Dr. Gill) who cared for Marianne's and our physical and spiritual needs, and we are so eternally thankful.

And finally, for the caretaker, Tammy Benson, RN, who cared for Marianne for the last year.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. Msgr. Robert Hundt and the Rev. Peter Raj, will con-celebrate, with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. Friday, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Memorials may be sent to Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis., c/o Marianne Pittman. Memorials will be distributed to various charities of the Family's choosing.

