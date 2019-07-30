Marian Dorothy Pavela

Marian Dorothy Pavela, 93, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Benedictine Villa in La Crosse. Marian was born Nov. 3, 1925, in La Crosse, to Charles and Mary (Chupita) Stellick. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1944 and St. Francis School of Nursing in 1947. Marian was united in marriage with Stephen L. Pavela at Saint Wenceslaus Church in La Crosse, June 12, 1948.

As a student nurse, Marian served in the Cadet Nurse Corps in World War II and later worked as a registered nurse at St. Francis Medical Center, in La Crosse, for 31 years. She was known for her cheerful attitude and gracious service to her family, church and community. Marian and Steve served as Festmaster and Frau of Oktoberfest in 1988 and remained active in the festival for many years. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for 61 years, serving as lector for over 40 years. Marian was invested as a dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem in 1991. Her life of service was a role model for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; and her three brothers, Robert, Charles and John (Jack) Stellick. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Steve; four children, Dr. Stephen (Jeanne) Pavela, Thomas (Shelley) Pavela, Anne (Thomas) Gees and Mary Sue (Joe) Jungen; by 13 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren; and by sisters-in-law, Helen (Donnie) Flynn, Jane Miller and Carol Stellick.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Father Peter Raj will be the main celebrant. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Blessed Sacrament Church and at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass, Saturday.

The family expresses their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Benedictine Villa for their compassionate care this past year. Memorials may be given to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Blessed Sacrament Parish or Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .