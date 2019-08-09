Marian Jean Nichols
Marian Jean Nichols

August 09, 2019

Marian Jean Nichols CENTERVILLE, Wis. -- Marian Jean Nichols, 93, of Centerville died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, from Zion Lutheran Church, Galesville, with the Rev. Joe Iverson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville, at a later date. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on August 13, 2019
in memory of Marian
