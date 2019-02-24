Marian J. Michaels

Marian “Mary” J. Michaels, 89, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Mary loved sewing and looked forward to the Holiday Fair for many years. She was known for sewing Barbie doll clothes, Raggedy Ann/Andy and Cabbage Patch dolls, wedding gowns, Central High School Show Choir gowns, as well as her children's clothes, prom dresses and Christmas ornaments.

Mary was a faithful scorekeeper for husband, Jerry's, Stars of Tomorrow teams for many years. She was an avid sports fan, especially local high school basketball and football teams. She also liked the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

For many years, Mare and Jer looked forward to their Tuesday morning coffee klatch crew.

Mary is survived by her nine children, Diane (Jim) Young, Kerry (Scott) Deuchar, Sally Michaels (Dean Fuchs), Jim Michaels, Janice (Ken) Becker, Bob (Lilah) Michaels, Tom (Connie) Michaels, Sue (John) Harris, John Michaels; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her son, Scott; grandson, Lucas; and her four brothers, Ivan, Stan, Clayton and Rich.

Our mom will be sadly missed.

“For a Mother is the only person on earth who can divide her love among 10 children and each child still has all her love.”

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

