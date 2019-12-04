Marian Helen Houge

Marian, 92, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, at Benedictine Manor on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 17, 1926, and raised Marian Tessmer, in Caledonia, Minn., and lived for many years in Houston, Minn., before moving to La Crosse.

Marian had a way about her that made everyone that engaged with her come to love her, instantly.

She overcame many challenges in her life. All the while she remained very strong in her faith to her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a role model in strength, endurance, faith, forgiveness and love.

She is survived by her sister, Lois (Dehning) Tessmer; and brothers, Gene Tessmer and Daryl Tessmer; and by her children, Jeannette (Walter) Houge, Glenn Houge, Joanne (Marcus) Houge and Jon (Jan) Houge.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with a luncheon reception to follow, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., in La Crosse.