Maria E. Fleming
Maria E. Fleming

April 08, 2019

ONALASKA -- Maria E. (Katz) Fleming, 69, of Onalaska died Monday, April 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon David Allen will officiate the service with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 13, 2019
