Marguerite Miller
July 23, 1924 - July 05, 2019
Marguerite Moran Miller
Marguerite Moran Miller, 94, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, July, 5, 2019, at Bethany St Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
She was born in Nevada, Iowa July 23, 1924, to Claude and Ruth Moran. She married George Miller.
Marguerite loved to play bridge and other card games. She was very involved in politics and worked as an administrative secretary for Iowa Governor Ray's office and for Iowa Senator John Walsh. She loved pink petunias and red geraniums and always insisted on flowers in her room. Her hair appointments and lipstick were life essentials.
Marguerite is survived by her two sons, Cary (Dianne) Miller in Minnesota, and Steve (Anne) Miller in Pennsylvania; four grandkids, and three great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Claude; and husband, George Miller.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
A private family memorial will be held in Nevada, Iowa.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on July 9, 2019
