Marguerite C. Halverson

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Marguerite C. Halverson, 93, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph.

Marge was born April 26, 1925, to Alfred and Amanda (Holzfutner) Kayser in Milwaukee. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School in January 1943. On March 15, 1947, she married Roger Halverson in Milwaukee. Together they founded and operated the Halverson Agency, an insurance and real estate office in Blair, for more than 50 years. The Halverson's were actively involved in their community, helping to found the Blair Credit Union in the 1960s and operating a Christmas Tree farm.

Marge was the "matriarch" of her small family and an inspiration to them, particularly in her later years. She often was heard to say, "Can't is "not" in my vocabulary!" In 2012, she moved to St. Joseph, after a lifetime in Wisconsin and quickly made many new friends. She embraced her new community as "home." She loved watching sunsets at Silver Beach and observing all the summertime activities. And she treasured the visits of her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Caryl (Gayle) Olson of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Nathan Halverson, Jeffrey Olson, Michael (Maggie) Olson and Jennifer (Cain) Collins; great-grandchildren, Kendall Olson, Quinn Olson, Sonoma Collins; stepgreat-granddaughter, Solé Collins; daughter-in-law, Catherine Halverson; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Kayser. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Amanda Kayser; husband, Roger Halverson; son, William Halverson; and brother, Donald Kayser.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. Burial will take place at a later date in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association.