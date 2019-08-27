Margie Eileen Moser

With the heaviest of hearts, we said goodbye to our Mom today. Margie Eileen Moser, 93, of La Crosse passed away surrounded by her family, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Mom was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Sand Creek, South of Sparta, to Harry and Gladys (Johnson) Hobson. Mom graduated from Sparta High School in 1943. She worked at Gambles, in Sparta and Northern Engraving in La Crosse, where she met our Dad, Floyd. They were married March 1, 1947. After raising their seven children, Mom happily devoted over 30 years of her life as an in-home childcare provider, where she touched countless young lives that were fortunate enough to be cared for, nurtured and loved by Margie. Mom was the most selfless, caring person who, even in her final days, put everyone's needs before her own.

Mom is survived by her seven children, Wally (Heidi), Jack, Don (Linda), Jean Michel, Betty (Tom) Stenz, Sandy (Steve) Jorgenson and Mary (Mark) Loeffler; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a growing number of great-great-grandchildren; and her much-loved brother, Duane (Jane) Hobson of Sparta, who could always bring a smile to her face. Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Floyd B. Moser; her parents; and her sister, Eloise.

To honor Mom's wishes, she will be cremated. There will be a private family service. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.

Words are not enough to express our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, Shelby Road, La Crosse, who cared for our Mom for the past five years, as she struggled with dementia.