Margie A. Hirschuber

Margie A. Hirschuber, 83, of La Crosse died Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 22, 1935, in La Crosse, to Herschel and Florence (Niesen) Joseph. She married William "Bick" Hirschuber March 22, 1952, in La Crosse. Together they owned and operated Bick n Marge's in Stoddard and Dugan's Dugout in La Crosse, retiring after 29 years. She also worked at the Garment factory prior. Margie was a member of the Moose Lodge and volunteered at the Senior Home in Stoddard for several years. She was an avid Packers and Cubs fan and enjoyed playing euchre and bingo, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by four children, Terry (Kelly), Rick (Lorna), Tami and Tanya (Bob); 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy and Jaynne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bick; two sons, Bill and Tim; a brother, Earl George; her parents; and her mother and father-in-law, William and Daisy (Hart) Hirschuber.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, where a prayer service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook is available at .

The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and Benedictine Manor for their comfort and support.