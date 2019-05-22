Margery Ann Dickman
Margery Ann Dickman

Margery Ann Dickman Margery Ann (Weber) Dickman
Margery Ann (Weber) Dickman, 83, passed from this life into eternal life Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Carmel, Ind.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, Margie's family has set up a memorial scholarship fund for tuition assistance at St. Patrick Catholic School, Sparta. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 22, 2019
in memory of Margery
