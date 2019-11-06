Follow story
Marge Mae Marquardt
November 06, 2019
Marge 'Tootie' Mae Marquardt
ONALASKA -- Marge "Tootie" Mae Marquardt, 75, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 9, 2019
in memory of Marge
