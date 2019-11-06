Marge Mae Marquardt
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Marge Mae Marquardt

November 06, 2019

Marge Mae Marquardt Marge 'Tootie' Mae Marquardt
ONALASKA -- Marge "Tootie" Mae Marquardt, 75, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 9, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Marge Mae Marquardt, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Marge
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 09, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.