Margaret Yowell
June 14, 2019

ONALASKA -- Margaret Yowell, 87, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center. Private family services will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 15, 2019
