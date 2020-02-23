Margaret 'Peg' A. Witt

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Margaret "Peg" A. Witt, 82, of La Crescent died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born Sept. 29, 1937, to James and Myrtle (Beirne) Wall, their fifth child, born on her sister, Betty's 10th birthday, at St. Anne's Maternity Hospital in La Crosse.

She graduated from Gale Ettrick High School class of 1955. Peg had worked in the design department at Trane Company of La Crosse, for 10 years and later worked at Mayo Health Systems La Crosse, in the Environmental Services Department for 30 years.

Peg was devoted to her Catholic faith, with a sincere devotion to the rosary. She was an adoring mother and grandmother. Peg enjoyed singing in the Crucifixion Church choir and assisting with various church duties. She lived by the motto, "The Lord always provides." She was also very proud of her Irish heritage.

She is survived by her four sons, Jeffrey (Caryn) Witt, Joseph Witt, Steven Witt and James Witt; her "favorite" granddaughter, Allison (Marcus) Howe; four grandsons, Jared and Jason Witt and Jacob and Jack Witt; her sisters, Betty Wall, Jane (Robert) Berndt, Mary (James) Sobotta; brother, Bob "Red" (Leona) Wall; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wall; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter and Francis Wall; sister-in-law, Kate Wall; and other relatives of the Wall, Witt and Beirne families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Church of The Crucifixion in La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Crucifixion Catholic Church or School. Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left for the family at .