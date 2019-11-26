Margaret L. Turner
Margaret L. Turner

May 19, 1925 - November 26, 2019

Margaret "Muggs" L. Turner, 94, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Brookdale Memory Care. She was born May 19, 1925, in La Crosse, to Alvin and Bertha (Wagner) Wensole. Muggs was an active bowler and a member of the Eagle's Auxiliary Arie 1254. She was also an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Muggs is survived by her sister, Vera Wensole;, two nieces, Debra (Gary) Wold and Karen (John) Mault; a great-nephew, Bradley J. Litzheim; a great-niece, Mariah Wold; a great-great-niece, Gabrielle Jendro; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; a brother, Donald Wensole; and two sisters, Beverly Brown and Shirley Horn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Friends may call from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 30, 2019
Events

Visitation

Wednesday December 04, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM

Our Savior's Lutheran Church
612 Division Street, La Crosse, WI

Funeral Service

Wednesday December 04, 2019
2:00 PM

Our Savior's Lutheran Church
612 Division Street, La Crosse, WI

Burial

Thursday December 05, 2019
9:00 AM

Mormon Coulee Memorial Park
N1137 Bloomer Mill Road, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Marianne Holinka
Nov 30, 2019
I bowled with Muggs for many years a great girl my deepest sympathies to all may she be Rest In Peace