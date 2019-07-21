Margaret M. Simon
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Margaret M. Simon

March 25, 1927 - July 21, 2019

Margaret M. Simon Margaret M. Simon
Margaret M. Simon, 92, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born March 25, 1927, in Cross Plains, Wis., to Joseph and Katherine (Endres) Coyle. She married Al N. Simon Sept. 4, 1950, in Cross Plains. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Entombment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Please go to www.schumacher-kish.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.
Published on July 24, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Margaret
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 24, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.