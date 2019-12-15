Margaret A. Marcou
Margaret A. Marcou

December 15, 2019

Margaret A. Marcou Margaret A. (Kabat) Marcou
Margaret A. (Kabat) Marcou, 93, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 21, 2019
Events

Visitation

Friday December 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI

Mass

Friday December 27, 2019
11:00 AM

St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI

