Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Margaret A. Marcou
December 15, 2019
Margaret A. (Kabat) Marcou
Margaret A. (Kabat) Marcou, 93, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Margaret A. (Kabat) Marcou, 93, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Margaret
in memory of Margaret
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Friday December 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Visitation begins.
Mass
Friday December 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Mass begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.