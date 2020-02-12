Follow story
Margaret Jane Long
February 12, 2020
Margaret 'MJ' Jane Long
VIROQUA -- Margaret "MJ" Jane Long, 88, of Viroqua died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
A funeral service for MJ will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 3 until 4 p.m. during a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A luncheon reception will follow the service.
MJ did not like making decisions, so family knows she would not be able to choose just one organization to be her "favorite." Therefore, in lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to any local charity of Donor's choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
Published on February 15, 2020
