Margaret Krambeer
Margaret Krambeer

July 06, 2019

Margaret Krambeer Margaret "Marge" Krambeer
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Margaret "Marge" Krambeer, 79, of New Albin died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Albin, where there will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the church. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published on July 9, 2019
