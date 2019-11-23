Follow story
Margaret Jensen
June 26, 1932 - November 23, 2019
Margaret Louise Jensen
ELROY -- Margaret Louise Jensen, 87, of Elroy died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, of pancreatic cancer, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Louise Beghin was born June 26, 1932, in Mauston, to Jacob and Esther (Rohrbeck) Beghin. She married Frederick J. Jensen January 31, 1953.
Louise is survived by six daughters, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and two siblings.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two daughters, two granddaughters, one great-grandson and one brother-in-law.
Friends may call at the from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Royall School District Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are with Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 25, 2019
