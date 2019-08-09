Margaret Doering
January 14, 1939 - August 09, 2019

Margaret "Peg" Doering passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Bluffview Care Center, Holmen.
Peg was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Prairie Du Chien, to Margaret and Carson Simak. Peg's Mom, Margaret, died when she was just a toddler. Carson met and married Iva Ransom. Iva became a huge part of Peg's life.
She graduated from Fennimore High School and then the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, with a degree in teaching. She fell in love with Don Doering and they married in 1958. Peg and Don moved to Cambria, Wis., where she taught English at the high school and they raised their son, Terry. Later they moved to Galesville and Peg taught speech, English and theatre at the Holmen High School. She loved coaching the forensics team. Peg and Don enjoyed traveling, going out to eat with friends, Curling Club and visiting family.
Peg is survived by her son, Terry (Jennifer); her grandsons, Sawyer and Ethan; her brother, John (Sharon) Simak; and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; father, Carson; stepmom, Iva; and her husband, Don Doering.
A private family service is scheduled at a later date. Peg's family would like to express their appreciation to all the staff at Bluffview Care Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 14, 2019
