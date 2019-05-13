Marcella Emma (Servais) Weiker

Marcella Emma (Servais) Weiker, 86, of La Crosse left our earthly embrace Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Marcella was known for her delicious homemade treats; family favorites were her bread, cinnamon rolls, and oatmeal caramel bars; her beautifully crocheted afghans and dishcloths, and her love of jigsaw puzzles.

She was born Jan. 24, 1933, to George and Ida (Kreibich) Servais in Middle Ridge. The eldest of 14, Marce helped her mother and father on the farm with chores and several siblings.

On April 10, 1951, she married the love of her life, Jerome Weiker. They lived on the Weiker homestead near St. Joseph's Ridge, raising their 12 children. In 1978, they moved to La Crosse, working at Valley Farm Supply, which later became Farm and Fleet, for 15 years. She enjoyed traveling with Jerome, fishing, playing cards, crocheting, working jigsaw puzzles, but mostly cherished family gatherings.

She will be dearly missed by her 12 children, Joan (Tim) Wood, Bernadette (Dennis) Olson, Sandi (Randy) Osgood, James (Sharon) Weiker, Karen (David) Elliott, Steven (Laura) Weiker, Rose (Jon) Dahle, Cindy (Tony) Wheeler, Connie (Quincy) Thurin, Lori Bendel (Dan), Jeffrey (Kathleen) Weiker and Amy (Troy) Garbers.

She is survived by her 30 beautiful grandchildren, Tina (Chad) Doering, Christopher (Laura) Bahr, Heidi (Julio) Bird; Jay (Renee) Weber, Amanda (Tony) Nied; Tait (Aimee) Osgood, Angela (Dax) Connely, Jessica (Anthony Benzen) Osgood; Andrew (Karin) Weiker, Jordan Weiker; Katie (Seth) Christianson, Ryan (Kristen) Elliott; Jason (Jadi Peckham) Weiker, Joshua (Jennifer) Weiker; Derek Hehn, Cameron (Paxton Malecha) Hehn; Justin Weiker, Ashley (Paul) Weiker, Amber (Jeremy) Breidel, Tyler (Britney) Weiker; Danielle Thurin, Zach (Mindy) Thurin; Nicole (Kurt) Oswald, Morgan Bendel, Brandon Bendel; Jacob Weiker, Allison Weiker; and Alexandra (John) Frawley, Anna Garbers, Madison Garbers. She is also survived by her 49 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Marcella is further survived by six sisters, Betty Althoff, Loretta Nockles, Arlene (Roger) Young, Jeanne (Al) Hammes, Delores (Ray) Spies and Diane (Larry) Silha; four brothers, Cletus (Bonnie), George Jr. (Jean), Clarence and Stanley; and sister-in-law, Shirley Servais.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; her parents, George and Ida (Kreibich) Servais; mother and father in-law, John and Emma (Klug) Weiker; sister, Carolyn Whalen; brothers, Arnold and Leo; brothers-in-law, Leo Althoff, Leo Whalen and Jack Nockles; son-in-law, Don Bahr; grandson, Michael Peterson; and great-granddaughter, Jazmyn Hanson-Weiker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Reverend Brian Konopa will officiate. Family and friends may call at the church from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Dickinson Family Funeral Home will be assisting the family. The family would like to thank the Hillview Terrace Assisted Living Home and Mayo Clinic Hospice for all their care and compassion.

