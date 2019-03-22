Marcella M. Deigmann

ONALASKA -- Marcella M. Deigmann, 87, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Tomah, to Edward and Mary (Esselman) Fiebig. She grew up in Tunnel City and graduated from Tomah High School.

After high school, Marcella followed her older sisters to La Crosse and worked as a secretary in the advertising department at Trane Company. She also modeled in many of Trane's printed publications at that time. Through bowling leagues in which many Trane employees belonged, Marcella met her husband, Werner. After their marriage in 1965 and with the start of their family, Marcella left Trane. She volunteered in various capacities at St. Patrcik's school and church and pursued golf, bowling, and cross-country skiing. She was a proud member of the Coulee Golf Bowl Ladies Club for 30+ years and counted so many of her fellow golfers as dear and cherished friends. Marcella especially enjoyed working at the polls in Onalaska on election days and was also proud of her membership in the American Legion Auxiliary. Her grandchildren were a great source of joy for her, as were her kitty companions.

Marcella is survived by her daughter, Diane of Burnsville, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Tara of West Salem; grandchildren, Max, Coelle, and Elliott; and sister-in-law, Nancy Fiebig of Racine, Wis. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed such warm and special bonds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Werner; son, Bill; her parents; brothers, Clarence and Robert; sisters, Lucille and Rosella; sister-in-law, Margaret Fiebig; and brother-in-law, Norbert Vieregge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steve Kachel will officiate and burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

A very special thank you to all of the dedicated staff at Bluffview who provided such individualized, respectful, and compassionate care to Mom and kept her in safe, caring hands.

