Marc LaVerne Meinking
August 22, 2019
Marc LaVerne Meinking, 58, of Galesville passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, from a motorcycle accident while traveling through Nebraska. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday, at the church. A full obituary and online condolences may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
