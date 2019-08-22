Marc LaVerne Meinking
Marc LaVerne Meinking

August 22, 2019

Marc LaVerne Meinking, 58, of Galesville passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, from a motorcycle accident while traveling through Nebraska. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday, at the church. A full obituary and online condolences may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
