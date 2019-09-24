Follow story
Mansel Koeller
June 04, 1942 - September 24, 2019
Mansel "Joe" Koeller
RETREAT, Wis. -- Mansel "Joe" Koeller, 77, of Retreat passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minn. He was born June 4, 1942, in Lancaster, Wis., to Hazel and Leo Koeller. He was the sixth of 16 children. Nicknamed Joe by his family, he grew up in Potosi, Wis., until his family moved to East Dubuque, Ill. In 1963 he married Alice Walleser. Together they moved to Racine, Wis., where they raised five daughters. He held many jobs over the years, his favorite came with the move to Retreat. There he and Alice ran a small general store. He cherished his days spent behind the counter telling tall tales and catching up on the local gossip. He loved a good joke, his smile and infectious laugh could brighten a room. He was a lover of old westerns, an avid napper, and an occasional fisherman. He enjoyed tinkering about the house, traveling, and visits from his family. He will be sadly missed by all especially his pet, Chihuahua Tasha.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; loving children, Cynthia (Daniel) Soller, Sandra Koeller, Wendy (Mark Hammes) Koeller, Candy (James) Bowman, Kimberly (Robert) Caulkins; grandchildren, Tabitha, Daniel, Christopher, Adrienne, Adam, Madeline, Molly, Chloe, Nathaniel, Isabel, Collin, and Liam; three great-grandchildren, and 10 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Retreat Community Sportsman's Club in Retreat.
Published on September 27, 2019
