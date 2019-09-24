Mansel Koeller
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mansel Koeller

June 04, 1942 - September 24, 2019

Mansel Koeller Mansel "Joe" Koeller
RETREAT, Wis. -- Mansel "Joe" Koeller, 77, of Retreat passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minn. He was born June 4, 1942, in Lancaster, Wis., to Hazel and Leo Koeller. He was the sixth of 16 children. Nicknamed Joe by his family, he grew up in Potosi, Wis., until his family moved to East Dubuque, Ill. In 1963 he married Alice Walleser. Together they moved to Racine, Wis., where they raised five daughters. He held many jobs over the years, his favorite came with the move to Retreat. There he and Alice ran a small general store. He cherished his days spent behind the counter telling tall tales and catching up on the local gossip. He loved a good joke, his smile and infectious laugh could brighten a room. He was a lover of old westerns, an avid napper, and an occasional fisherman. He enjoyed tinkering about the house, traveling, and visits from his family. He will be sadly missed by all especially his pet, Chihuahua Tasha.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; loving children, Cynthia (Daniel) Soller, Sandra Koeller, Wendy (Mark Hammes) Koeller, Candy (James) Bowman, Kimberly (Robert) Caulkins; grandchildren, Tabitha, Daniel, Christopher, Adrienne, Adam, Madeline, Molly, Chloe, Nathaniel, Isabel, Collin, and Liam; three great-grandchildren, and 10 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Retreat Community Sportsman's Club in Retreat.
To send flowers to the family of Mansel Koeller, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 27, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Mansel
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 27, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.