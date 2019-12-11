Manley Kirkeeng
December 11, 2019

Manley Kirkeeng, 92, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Hillview Health Care. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church 1601 Park Ave., La Crosse. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on December 12, 2019
