Mandy Lee Evans

February 09, 2020

Mandy Lee Evans, 51, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 15, 2020
