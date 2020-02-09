Follow story
Mandy Lee Evans
February 09, 2020
Mandy Lee Evans, 51, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
