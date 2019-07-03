Majorie J. Erdmann
July 03, 2019

Majorie J. Erdmann Marjorie J. Erdmann
DAKOTA, Minn. -- Marjorie J. Erdmann, 86, of Dakota passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. Visitation 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 201 Mankato Ave., in Winona and again from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Burial will be in Bush Cemetery, Ridgeway.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Published on July 3, 2019
