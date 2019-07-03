Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Majorie J. Erdmann
July 03, 2019
Marjorie J. Erdmann
DAKOTA, Minn. -- Marjorie J. Erdmann, 86, of Dakota passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. Visitation 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 201 Mankato Ave., in Winona and again from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Burial will be in Bush Cemetery, Ridgeway.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
DAKOTA, Minn. -- Marjorie J. Erdmann, 86, of Dakota passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. Visitation 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 201 Mankato Ave., in Winona and again from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Burial will be in Bush Cemetery, Ridgeway.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Published on July 3, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Majorie
in memory of Majorie
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.