August 14, 1928 - April 01, 2020

ONALASKA -- Mae Ellen Aronson, 91, of Onalaska died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Lake Nebagamon, Wis., to Ray and Agnes (Anderson) Edgette.
Mae Ellen is survived by four daughters; Lynn, Kristel, Jill and Nancy; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was deeply loved by all who knew her and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral services and her cremains will be interred at a later date. Should friends so desire, memorials may be directed to to the Henry N. Aronson Robed Choir Scholarship Fund-c/o La Crosse Central High School. Online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting Mae Ellen's family in their time of loss.
Published on April 4, 2020
