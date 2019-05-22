Follow story
Madge Morgan Sayner
May 27, 1929 - May 22, 2019
Madge M. Sayner
Madge Morgan Sayner died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo., after a brief struggle with Pancreatic cancer.
Born May 27, 1929, in Glencoe, Minn., her 90 years were dedicated to family, gardening, community service and church activities. In 1962, she helped to form Encounter, a group dedicated to getting services to those in need. By 1968, she was employed by La Crosse County Human Services as their first Volunteer Services Coordinator, going on to become president of this division statewide. She started Big Brother/Big Sister and was awarded Woman of the Month in La Crosse County. She valued membership in P.E.O. and loved researching genealogy.
She married Gordon Sayner in Sparta, where she graduated from high school as valedictorian, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Upon retirement they moved to Tellico Village, Tenn., where they lived for 23 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her three children, Ritchie (Sandra), Kansas City, Sarah (Rick), Issaquah, Wash., and Brian (Betty) Paducah, Ky.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published on May 25, 2019
