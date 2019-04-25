Mable L. (Miller) Knobloch

HOLMEN/WESTBY -- Mable L. (Miller) Knobloch, 97, of Holmen and formerly of Westby passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family who cared for her.

Mable was born in La Crosse, Jan. 9, 1922, to Arthur and Minnie (Manske) Miller. She married Gerald Knobloch Feb. 21, 1942, in La Crosse. Jerry and Mable farmed in rural La Crosse. She also provided childcare and helped Jerry with after-hours cleaning at the New Villa Restaurant in La Crosse, for many years. Jerry preceded Mable in death Feb. 15, 2010.

Mable is survived by two sons, Gerald Knobloch Jr., and Thomas (Peggy) Knobloch, both of Holmen; a daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Morey of Westby; eight grandchildren, Kay (Gerry) Hanson, Kevin (Rhonda) Knobloch, Tari (Bill) LaRue, Shawn (Stacy) Knobloch, Troy (Janine) Morey, Tiffany (Andy) Smith, Katrina Luszczak and Scott Russell; 13 great-grandchildren, Tad (Jessica) Drew, Jason (Katarina) Drew, Nick (Jenna) LaRue, Jared LaRue (Brady Suhr), Ashley and Alyson LaRue, Sonja Luszczak, Kelli Jo Knobloch, Mackenzie and Madeline Morey, Austin Knobloch and Ellie and Ainsley Smith; and five great-great-grandchildren, Josh, Jacob and Colton Drew and Khloe and Kennedy Drew. She is further survived by one sister, Marie (Alfred) Berra; one brother, LaVern (Karen) Miller; three sisters-in-law, Hazel Miller, Delores Miller and Delores Knobloch; a brother-in-law, James Knobloch; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jerry, Mable was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Russell; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Knobloch; five brothers; and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Michael A. Hibbs will officiate. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery followed by a reception at Pogreba Restaurant, 1232 Avon St., La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. An online guest book is available at .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holly, for her kindness and friendship during Mable's final weeks.

Mable will be remembered by all for her joyful heart, kind and content nature and love of children.