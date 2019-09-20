Follow story
Mabel R. Volden
September 20, 2019
Mabel R. Volden
WESTBY -- Mabel R. Volden, 100, of Westby passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mabel will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Vang Lutheran Church, S1721 Vang Road, west of Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate and burial will follow the service in Vang Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation for Mabel from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in Mabel's name. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving Mabel's family, (608) 634-2100.
Published on September 22, 2019
