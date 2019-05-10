Mabel O. Groetsch
Mabel O. Groetsch

May 10, 2019

STODDARD -- Mabel O. Groetsch, 89, of Stoddard passed away May 10, 2019, at Brookdale, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Stoddard United Methodist Church, Stoddard. Pastor Banze Kyabunta will officiate. Burial will follow in Stoddard Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 11, 2019
