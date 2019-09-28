Follow story
Mabel M. Grant
March 03, 1931 - September 28, 2019
LA CRESCENT/DAKOTA, Minn. -- Mabel M. Grant, 88, of La Crescent and formerly of Dakota passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, March 3, 1931, to Edward and Gertrude (Selke) Strupp. On April 20, 1951, she married Ralph "Bill" S. Grant, at St. John's Church in Nodine, Minn., and he preceded her in death Dec. 19, 1997.
She was a homemaker, avid baker, but above all a very special Mom. She loved to take food to anyone and everyone. Mabel was best known for handing out her turtles (candy treats) and made sure everyone enjoyed them at some point.
Mabel, alongside of her husband, Ralph "Bill," volunteered as a fire fighter and first responder for the Dakota Fire Department. She was very active at English Lutheran Church, serving on the property committee, funeral committee and church circle. She and Bill also had hands in the construction of the new church and the building of the Bethlehem Live Nativity Scene. She was never afraid to tackle any task at hand.
Her careers were beautician, postal clerk and post master for Dresbach and Dakota. She then went on to La Crescent Post Office, as a clerk and later as assistant post master. Mabel took great pride in her careers. She served on the cemetery board for Dakota Cemetery from the age of 13 to 79.
She was a talented seamstress doing everything from patching jeans to making wedding dresses and baptismal gowns for her family. Mabel was a devoted family person but most of you were family to her.
Our families are very saddened by the loss of such a special lady and we cannot even start to cover her many contributions.
Mabel is survived by three sons, Bruce and Barb Grant of La Crescent, Gary and Kris Grant of Eau Claire, Wis., and Gene Grant and Melissa Gilles of La Crescent. She is further survived by one sister, Delores "Dee" Strupp of Austin, Minn. Her greatest pride and joy were her five grandchildren, Stacy (Phil) Pedretti, Kendra (John) Kellner, Shelby (Andy) Kolar, Dan (Maddy) Schroeder, Travis Grant; and her six great-grandchildren, Makenna Pedretti, Ryleigh Kellner, Evelyn, Grayson and Henry Kolar, Troy Schroeder. And one special nephew, Joel Affelt of La Crescent.
Mabel was preceded in death by husband, Ralph "Bill"; parents, Edward and Gertrude Strupp; one brother, Donald Strupp; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Grant.
We would like to thank the Hospice and nursing staff at Mayo Clinic Health System, for the care in her final days, along with a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for care over the last year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to charities in Mabel's memory.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Mark Solyst will officiate. Burial will take place in the Dakota Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com
Published on October 1, 2019
