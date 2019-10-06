Follow story
Lynn Lund
October 06, 2019
Lynn Marie Lund
Lynn Marie Lund, 71, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at her home in La Crosse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence (Fischer) Lund. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Phillip (Susan) Lund; and sisters, Joan (Dale) Sargent, Jean (David) Keiser and Carolynn Bass.
Lynn Marie was born in Racine, Wis. June 16, 1948. She graduated from Washington Park H.S. in 1966, and went on to work with family at Motor Specialty, Inc. She then worked at Surgitek as a Human Resource Specialist for several years, then returned to Motor Specialty. She also earned a Paralegal degree from Carthage College. In 2002, she moved to La Crosse to be a part of Adam and Sarah's life.
Lynn loved reading throughout her life, had a caring, generous spirit, and a great sense of humor along with an infectious laugh that would fill up a room. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and needlework. Family and friends meant everything to her.
Lynn Marie is survived by loving nieces and nephews, Jon (Shelley) Keiser, Janice Reynolds, Nancy Keiser, Julie (John) Wilson, Phillip (Kris) Sargent, Lisa Rondan, Scott Lund, Mark (Joanne) Bass and Cindy (Bill) Bittner.
Her family would like to thank her friends at Salzer Square, Surgitek, and Motor Specialty. A special thank you to Diane F., and to Dr. Kim Lansing for her care of Lynn.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel in Racine. A memorial service will be held at the chapel at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com. To send flowers to the family of Lynn Lund, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 17, 2019
