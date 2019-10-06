Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lynn Marie Lund
October 06, 2019
Lynn Marie Lund
LA CROSSEACINE, Wis. -- Lynn Marie Lund, 71, of La Crosse, formerly of Racine died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. A memorial service is tentatively planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, in Racine. A complete obituary will follow. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. To send flowers to the family of Lynn Marie Lund, please visit Tribute Store.
LA CROSSEACINE, Wis. -- Lynn Marie Lund, 71, of La Crosse, formerly of Racine died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. A memorial service is tentatively planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, in Racine. A complete obituary will follow. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. To send flowers to the family of Lynn Marie Lund, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 16, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Lynn
in memory of Lynn
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.