Lynn Marie Lund
October 06, 2019

LA CROSSE/RACINE, Wis. -- Lynn Marie Lund, 71, of La Crosse, formerly of Racine died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. A memorial service is tentatively planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, in Racine. A complete obituary will follow. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. To send flowers to the family of Lynn Marie Lund, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 9, 2019
