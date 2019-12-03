Lydia A. Brophy

ONALASKA -- Lydia A. Brophy, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in her home with her nephew by her side. She was born in Chicago, March 18, 1922, to Johann and Elizabeth (Egger) Stelzer. Lydia was the youngest of four children.

Upon graduation from Waller High School in Chicago, Lydia attended college and became an expert at shorthand. She then began her career as an administrative assistant at McLean Fogg. On May 4, 1957, she married Joseph N. Brophy. In 1962, Joseph and Lydia began farming in Genoa, Ill. They later owned and operated farms in Richland Center, Wis., and Broadhead, Wis. Lydia continued her administrative assistant career at Northern Illinois University, where she reached the highest position of administrative secretary to the dean. She retired from NIU in 1986.

Lydia will be remembered for her kindness and sense of humor. Friends and strangers alike enjoyed her company. Upon meeting Lydia, many said they felt like they had known her for years.

Lydia was preceded by her husband, Joseph; brothers, John and Charles Stelzer; and sister, Elizabeth (Catanzaro). She is survived many nieces and nephews, including Donald Stelzer and Joseph Catanzaro.

Lydia wanted to thank those who were especially helpful in her later years. This includes the Peterson Family, Theresa and Don Gerdes, Helen Urbain, Dr. Kyla Lee, Doris Rislow, Linda Merten and Sherry George, among many others.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate with burial to be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at church.

