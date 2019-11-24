Follow story
Luther Martin
November 24, 2019
Luther (Chip) E. Martin II
WEST SALEM -- Luther (Chip) E. Martin II, 63, of West Salem passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Amber (Shane) Dwyer, Rebecca (Erin) McArthur, Susannah (Thomas) Gnewikow; eight grandchildren, Felix and Lilah Dwyer, Brenden, Callen, and Cara McArthur, Bailey, Tayte, and Owen Gnewikow. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther E. and Sue M. Martin. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, 121 North Youlon St., West Salem. To view the full obituary go to www.jandt fredrickson.com.
Published on November 29, 2019
