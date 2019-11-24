Luther Martin
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Luther Martin

November 24, 2019

Luther Martin Luther (Chip) E. Martin II
WEST SALEM -- Luther (Chip) E. Martin II, 63, of West Salem passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Amber (Shane) Dwyer, Rebecca (Erin) McArthur, Susannah (Thomas) Gnewikow; eight grandchildren, Felix and Lilah Dwyer, Brenden, Callen, and Cara McArthur, Bailey, Tayte, and Owen Gnewikow. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther E. and Sue M. Martin. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, 121 North Youlon St., West Salem. To view the full obituary go to www.jandt fredrickson.com.
Published on November 29, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Luther Martin, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Luther
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 29, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.