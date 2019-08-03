Luther E. Froiland
August 03, 2019

VIROQUA/STUMP RIDGE -- Luther E. Froiland, 72, of Stump Ridge, rural Viroqua, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Pam Harkema officiating. Burial will take place at the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, at the funeral home. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the Retreat UMC Church Hall. To view the full obituary or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on August 5, 2019
